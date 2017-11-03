Twitter Says President Trump's Account 'Inadvertently Deactivated' By Employee

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter said in a tweet.

World | | Updated: November 03, 2017 06:18 IST
According to Twitter, a employee had "inadvertently deactivated" President Trump's Twitter handle

US President Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to human error by a Twitter Inc employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

