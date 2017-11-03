Twitter Says President Trump's Account 'Inadvertently Deactivated' By Employee

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," it added.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)