X User Says Donald Trump Should Return To The Platform, Elon Musk Agrees

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk reinstated former United States President Donald Trump's account on Twitter, now X, in November 2022, after he bought the microblogging platform for a whopping $43 billion. Mr Trump's account was reinstated nearly two years after he was banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. However, the former President has not been active on the platform and keeps his supporters updated with his own social media network- Truth Social.

Recently, a user on X posted that "it's time for @realDonaldTrump to return to X". The post caught the attention of the billionaire who replied to the post and said, "Yes."

Since being shared, Mr Musk's post caught the attention of several users who had mixed reactions to the same.

"I don't think he can. He has billions on the line with Truth Social," said a user.

Another user commented, "I hope you talked to him about it, @elonmusk !"

"It is time for his return," added a person.

"The return will be epic," said a user.

"I don't think he should!" said a person.

An X user noted, "He can't, that would undermine his own platform, he'll probably just repost Truth Social statements here."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's Twitter account after putting the decision up to a poll on the micro-blogging website. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Mr Musk posted, shortly after the 24-hour poll on his account ended. More than 15 million people - out of 237 million daily users - voted on the poll. While 51.8 per cent voted in favour of reinstating Mr Trump's account, 48.2 per cent voted against it.

Donald Trump had more than 88 million users when his account was suspended. Previously, he had stated that he would not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.

Appearing via video at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Mr Trump said he welcomed Mr Musk's poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return. "I do like him... you know, he's a character and again, I like characters," he said, adding, "He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social."

As to whether he would return to the platform, he said, "I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it."