Twitter Rolls Out $8 Blue Tick Verification Service On iOS

Twitter rolled out the $8 blue tick service for iOS in some regions

Twitter today rolled out the $8 verification service that new owner Elon Musk had announced just days ago. The update though, is currently available only on iPhones in some regions.

For now, Twitter Blue with verification is available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

In the latest update on the Twitter app in iPhones, the microblogging website said, "Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now."

"Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," Twitter said.

Twitter also gave a summary of some of the new features it will roll out soon for verified accounts.

"Coming soon... Half the ads and much better ones. Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," the company said.

"Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots," it said.