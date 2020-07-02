Twitter Removes Image Shared By Trump Over Copyright Claim

Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.

