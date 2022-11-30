Twitter 'Not Safer' Under Elon Musk, Says Former Employee

Former Twitter head of trust and safety Tuesday said the service was not safer under new owner Elon Musk.

Former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth on Tuesday said the service was not safer under new owner Elon Musk, warning in his first interview since resigning this month that the company no longer had enough staff for safety work.

Roth had tweeted after Musk's takeover that by some measures Twitter safety had improved under the billionaire's ownership.

Asked in an interview at a journalism conference on Tuesday whether he still felt that way, he said: "No."

