'What An Alien Would Tweet': Twitter Disagrees With Elon Musk's Argument

Elon Musk has shared his takes about aliens several times on Twitter (File)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has triggered a Twitter storm with his "strongest argument against aliens". The Tesla founder shared a graph of how camera resolutions have improved over the years but resolutions of pictures involving UFOs or unidentified flying objects remain the same. Mr Musk's latest tweet has received thousands of responses so far.

Strongest argument against aliens pic.twitter.com/eF2FFZpJQE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

Not agreeing with Mr Musk's argument, Artificial Intelligence scientist Lex Fridman said "this is exactly what an alien would tweet."

That's exactly what an alien would tweet. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 23, 2021

Last month, Mr Musk had said, "I am an Alien," in response to a tweet by CRED owner Kunal Shah. The founder of the card bill payment platform had asked Mr Musk how he manages context switching while running over four companies.

Entrepreneur Amit Paranjape quipped that he thought there was a reverse correlation. He added that with the advent of smartphone cameras, random UFO sightings seem to have reduced.

I thought there was a reverse correlation ???? ....as smartphone cameras proliferated everywhere, random UFO sightings seem to have gone down :) — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) March 23, 2021

A user even shared a meme of how cameras used to capture images in 1939 versus what they capture in 2021 when a UFO is sighted.

pic.twitter.com/3UrseBSKmV — Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) March 23, 2021

Justifying the resolution of the UFO pictures, one person said that the alleged aliens' swift movement distorts photographs.

Well the issue is Aliens move very fast . — Ash WSB ???? (@ashwsbreal) March 23, 2021

Gamer Chris Covent asked Ms Musk if he is saying that aliens do not exist because there is no 4K image [of the UFOs].

So are you saying that without a 4k image that aliens dont exist?? That is bullshit! You know damn well that aliens are real. — Covent (@ChrisCovent) March 23, 2021

Mr Musk has shared his takes about aliens several times on the micro-blogging site. In 2020, the 49-year-old billionaire had tweeted that the pyramids of Egypt had been built by aliens. He even received an invite from Rania A Al Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, to visit Egypt and check how the pyramids were built.