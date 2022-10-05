Twitter Deal Is 'Accelerant' To Creating 'Everything App': Elon Musk

Elon Musk reacted after Twitter confirmed that billionaire agreed to buy company at original price.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he said in another tweet.

Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Although Musk has not disclosed his plans for Twitter, he has said the service could charge business and government users.

