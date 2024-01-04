Twins Born In Two Different Years After Arriving 40 Minutes Apart On New Year's Eve

Billy Humphrey and his wife Eve welcomed twin sons on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

A pair of twins born 40 minutes apart on New Year's Eve (and Day) will have entirely different birthdays, birth months, and even birth years, Fox News reported. Notably, New Jersey residents Billy Humphrey and his wife Eve welcomed twin sons on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Eve Humphrey was due at the end of January, but her water broke on New Year's Eve which also happens to be Billy's birthday. The boys were not only born on different days but also in different years, one in 2023 and the other in 2024.

Their first son, Ezra, was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve, now sharing a birthday with his father, Billy. However, their second son, Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day.

''Older brother Ezra was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year's Eve, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18¾ inches long. Slightly younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17¼ inches long,'' Virtua Health said in a news release.

"Parents Eve and Billy are thrilled that their boys are healthy and will have a great birthday story to tell," Virtua Health added.

"It feels like paperwork is going to be the most challenging. Tell somebody you have twins, and they want to write down the same date. No, they're born on different days in different years too,'' their father Billy said after the birth.

"They're going to say we're twins, and they're going to say you're lying,'' Mrs Humphrey joked.

The parents say the fraternal twins are already so different, not only in looks but also in personalities. While Ezra sleeps a lot, Ezekiel doesn't stop moving.

The twins also have an older brother, Hezekiah, who turned 3 on January 3.

The parents said they were both "shocked" when they first found out they were having twins last spring, even though twins do run in both sides of their families.