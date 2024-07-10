Old Video Of GoPro Spotting 'Human Shadow' In Deep Pit In US Goes Viral Again

The pit is nearly two times the size of the Statue of Liberty.

Imagine peering into an endless abyss, the darkness so profound it feels like it's staring back. Winding paths snake down into the unknown, a sight that could leave anyone breathless and sweating. While most would shy away from this ominous chasm, thrill-seekers find it irresistible. Action Adventure Twins, a YouTube cave exploration team, captured this unsettling view by dropping a GoPro camera into one of America's deepest voids.

Their December 2022 video offers a bone-chilling glimpse 586 feet below the Earth's surface, showcasing the chilling depths of Ellison's Cave in Walker County, Georgia.

The pit is nearly two times the size of the Statue of Liberty.

In the video, the YouTubers can be seen plunging into the pitch-black, murky depths of the menacing cave. Suspended from a long wire attached to an electric drill, the camera continues to slowly rotate as it descends.

As it makes its way to the bottom, the camera passes through various cracks and crevices.

This creates a suspenseful experience, akin to watching a horror film, where you can't help but hold your breath, wondering if something might suddenly appear.

Watch the video here:

While many viewers were thrilled by the clip, others believed they saw something lurking in the shadows as the camera descended. Some commenters claimed they were certain they could see "a shadow of a man standing in the back."

"I'm not going to lie, when it got to the bottom I was anxious for a second. I saw one of those white rocks and was like... omg is that a ghost?!" a user wrote.

"Honestly surprised, the bottom wasn't full of water. It must drain out somewhere even deeper. It would be fun to explore it with a drone if you could," another user commented.

"This is the stuff in my nightmares but for some reason Im addicted to watching it," the third user wrote.