US Says Alerted Iran Of Attack Before Twin Bombing That Killed 90 People

US says it alerted Iran to the threat of an attack before bombings claimed by Islamic State group. (File)

The United States said Thursday it had alerted Iran to the threat of an attack before bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed 90 people in the southeastern town of Kerman.

"Prior to ISIS' terrorist attack on January 3, 2024, in Kerman, Iran, the US Government provided Iran with a private warning that there was a terrorist threat within Iranian borders," a US official said on condition of anonymity.

