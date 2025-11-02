Turkish Man Ordered To Pay Rs 84,000 Per Year To Ex-Wife For "Cat Care"

A divorce case in Turkey gained global attention after a man agreed to pay his ex-wife for the care of their two cats, marking a rare legal precedent. According to the Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak, Bugra will pay Ezgi 10,000 liras (Rs 21,000) every quarter for ten years. The arrangement covers food, vaccinations, and other pet-related expenses, and will end upon the cats' death.

The couple, who separated after two years of marriage in Istanbul, reached a settlement in which Ezgi received custody of the cats. Bugra also agreed to pay 550,000 liras (Rs 13 lakh) in financial compensation.

Lawyer Aylin Esra Eren explained that Turkey's animal protection law considers pets "living beings," so abandoning them is illegal and punishable by a fine of up to 60,000 lira (Rs 1.2 lakh).

She noted that pets left without proper care often become strays, and that abandoning microchipped pets on the streets is against the law. Eren stated that this case legally clarified pet care responsibilities for the first time.

Eren also clarified that Bugra's payment was not considered alimony, as Turkish law applied only to spouses or children. She added that caring for cats required careful attention to their food, mood, and health, just like raising a child.

The case reflects a growing trend in Turkey to consider animals part of the family and highlights the country's evolving pet economy. Turkey's pet population reached 20.9 million in 2023, and this case marks a notable step towards legally acknowledging pets as family members, reflecting the country's changing pet economy.

As the number of pets increased, this ruling could have influenced how Turkish courts handled similar cases, ensuring that pets continue to be cared for even after the human relationship ended.