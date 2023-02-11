Turkey-Syria Earthquake Region's 'Worst Event In 100 Years': UN

Over 24,000 have been killed so far in the earthquakes.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths described on Saturday the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria as the "worst event in 100 years in this region".

Speaking during a news briefing in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, Griffiths also lauded Turkey's response to the disaster as "extraordinary".

He also told Reuters he hoped in Syria aid would go to both government and opposition-held areas, but that things with this regard were "not clear yet".





