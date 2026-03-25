Turkey Also Possible Venues For US-Iran Negotiations: Report

Pakistan has delivered a proposal from the United States to Iran, and either Pakistan or Turkey could be venues for discussions to de-escalate the war in the Gulf, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The comments, on condition of anonymity, were among rare signs that Tehran might consider diplomatic proposals, despite insisting in public that no talks were underway and it would make no deal with the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Iranian source did not disclose details of the proposal passed on by Pakistan, or whether it was the same as a 15-point US framework previously reported by news outlets, including Reuters. The source said Turkey had also "helped to end the war and either Turkey or Pakistan was under consideration as the venue for such talks".

Oil prices fell, and battered shares recovered on Wednesday after reports that the US had sent the 15-point plan to Iran, with investors hoping for an end to nearly four weeks of war that has killed thousands and disrupted global energy supplies.

A source familiar with the matter had confirmed on Tuesday to Reuters that the plan had been sent to Iran.

Three Israeli cabinet sources said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet had been briefed on the proposal, which they said included removing Iran's stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile programme and ending funding for regional allies.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is planning to send thousands of airborne troops to the Gulf to give Trump more options to order a ground assault, sources have told Reuters, adding to two contingents of Marines already on their way. The first Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard a huge amphibious assault ship could arrive around the end of the month.

Iranian Military: No Deal With Trump

Iran's neighbour, Pakistan, has already offered to host talks attended by senior US officials as soon as this week. A senior ruling party official in Turkey, Harun Armagan, told Reuters on Wednesday that Ankara was also "playing a role in passing messages" between Iran and the US.

But so far, there has been no public recognition from Iran that it is willing to negotiate at all, while its assertions that it would not do so have become increasingly caustic.

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?" the top spokesperson for Iran's joint military command, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, taunted Trump in comments on Iranian state TV.

"People like us can never get along with people like you," he said. "As we have always said ... no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Beghaei, appearing on television in India, noted that nuclear talks had already been underway when Trump attacked, which he called "a betrayal of diplomacy" that proved further talks were pointless.

There are "no talks or negotiations between Iran and the United States", he said. "No one can trust United States diplomacy. Our position is clear on what they have claimed. Right now, our brave military is focused on defending Iran's territory and sovereignty against this brutal and illegal war."

A senior Israeli defence official said Israel was sceptical Iran would agree to the terms, and that Israel was concerned that the terms were only starting points for negotiations, during which US negotiators might make concessions.

Trump's Softer Stance Soothes Markets

A source familiar with Israel's war plans said Israel wanted any US-Iranian agreement to preserve Israel's option to conduct pre-emptive strikes.

Trump, who early in the war had said it would end only with Tehran's "unconditional surrender" and his choosing Iran's leaders, has abruptly changed tack this week, declaring that "productive" talks had been underway for days with unspecified Iranian officials.

His softer stance, which included postponing a threat to escalate the bombing by attacking Iran's civilian energy system, caused a respite in financial markets, which have seen-sawed but largely stabilised since Monday.

But Iran has consistently maintained that no such talks have taken place, and derided Trump's announcement as an attempt to buy time and placate the markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Strikes Continue: 'Pretty Much Business As Usual'

Meanwhile, the war has raged on with no let-up in air attacks against Iran, or in Iranian drone and missile strikes against Israel and US allies.

An Israeli military official, asked whether Israel had adjusted its military plans since Trump said talks were underway with Iran, said it was "pretty much business as usual".

The Israeli military described several new waves of attacks on Iran during the day, including one on Iran's construction of ships and submarines.

The semi-official Iranian SNN News Agency said strikes had hit a residential area in Tehran, with rescuers searching the rubble.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled fresh drone attacks. Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a new wave of attacks against locations in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Kiryat Shmona, as well as US bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.

Since the start of "Operation Epic Fury" by the US in February, Iran has attacked countries that host US bases and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has told the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organisation that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities. In practice, however, only Iran's own oil and a handful of ships from friendly countries have made it through.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)