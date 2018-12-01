Tsunami Alert Issued In US After Powerful Alaska Earthquake: Officials

World | | Updated: December 01, 2018 00:11 IST
Tsunami Alert Issued In US After Powerful Alaska Earthquake: Officials

No destructive pacific-wide tsunami is expected, the warning centre said


Los Angeles: 

A tsunami warning was issued Friday for coastal areas of Alaska's southern Kenai Peninsula after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the agency's US Tsunami Warning System bulletin said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

