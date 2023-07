A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake today struck the Alaska Peninsula region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). A tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state after the earthquake.

The quake which was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

The Alaska Earthquake Centre said that tremors were felt across the Alaskan Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands and the Cook Inlet regions.

More details are awaited.