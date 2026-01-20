Advertisement

Trump's "Very Good" Call With NATO Secretary General Over Greenland

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump's "Very Good" Call With NATO Secretary General Over Greenland
Trump plans to talk about acquiring Greenland at this week's World Economic Forum.
Jan 20:

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify who the various parties were.

"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week's World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Greenland News, Trump Greenland Ownership, Donald Trump News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com