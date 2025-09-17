Trump's UK Visit Lands AI, Pharma, And Nuclear Pledges

President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK has delivered pledges from US tech giants to invest a combined $42 billion to help drive Britain's AI sector.

The UK and US governments meanwhile agreed co-operation over nuclear and space technology as part of a "Tech Prosperity Deal", and British pharmaceutical group GSK pledged investment in the United States.

Below is a list of the main deals:

Microsoft

The company's "largest ever commitment to the UK" comprises a $30-billion investment over four years, half of which will be spent on cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

It includes plans to build Britain's largest supercomputer.

"We're committed to creating new opportunity for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and to ensuring America remains a trusted and reliable tech partner for the United Kingdom," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

"That is why we are doubling down on our investment in the UK."

Google

The search engine giant plans UK investment of £5 billion ($6.8 billion) over the next two years to power its AI drive, help "fortify cybersecurity" and create 8,250 jobs annually.

Nvidia, Stargate UK

British firm Nscale has partnered with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and chip giant Nvidia to establish a UK version of Stargate -- a large-scale AI infrastructure initiative.

The government said the project is aimed at "developing a platform designed to deploy OpenAI's technology on sovereign infrastructure in the UK."

Working alongside UK firms, Nvidia pledged to deploy a total 120,000 advanced GPU chips across the country, representing its biggest ever rollout in Europe.

Finance firms

Bank of America, BlackRock, Citi Group, PayPal and S&P Global are together investing around £1.75 billion to grow their UK operations.

GSK

British pharmaceutical group GSK has said it will invest $30 billion in the United States over the next five years, as drugmakers face pressure from Trump to move production to the country.

GSK will expand research and development investments and production capacities, the company said, including a $1.2 billion plan to build a biologics factory in Pennsylvania for developing respiratory and cancer treatments.

"This week's state visit brings together two countries that have led the world in science and healthcare innovation," GSK chief Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

Nuclear

Britain and the United States plan to speed up development of new nuclear power projects.

"This golden age of nuclear is central to the government's mission to build more clean homegrown power to ensure energy security," the UK government said.

Government partnerships

The two countries plan to "drive AI-powered healthcare solutions in areas such as precision medicine and chronic disease".

The UK and US also plan to partner over "revolutionary quantum computers and speed up the deployment of this technology across areas like healthcare, defence and finance".

NASA and the UK Space Agency intend to develop AI models to support science and exploration missions.

