Trump's UK State Visit Turns To Politics After Regal Welcome

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Thursday, welcomed Donald Trump to his country home of Chequers for talks on difficult issues, including trade, Ukraine, and Gaza, after the US president hailed his second state visit to the UK as the "highest honour".

After a day of royal pomp and pageantry at Windsor Castle, Starmer trumpeted the announcement of £150 billion of investment into the UK from US giants, including Microsoft and Blackstone.

"Jobs, growth, and opportunity are what I promised for working people, and it's exactly what this state visit is delivering," said Starmer.

The prime minister has positioned himself as a bridge between the unpredictable US leader and European allies, particularly on the war in Ukraine, in a bid to secure more commitments for Kyiv from Trump.

Starmer's warm tone with the 79-year-old Republican has won some leniency in the president's trade war, with the two countries signing an "economic prosperity deal" at the White House in May.

Britain hopes to secure further concessions and is keen to see 25 percent duties on aluminium and steel reduced to zero, but Trump's non-committal comments suggest an agreement is not imminent.

"They'd like to see if they could get a little bit better deal. So, we'll talk to them," Trump said before leaving for Britain.

Epstein Shadow

The talks could turn awkward on several fronts, with Starmer facing political troubles at home after sacking his UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over a furore involving the diplomat's connections to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein has also haunted Trump over recent weeks, with further revelations about the pair's relationship in the 1990s, and the issue may crop up in a press conference later Thursday.

But it was all smiles for the US leader on Wednesday as he was lavished with the full pomp and circumstance of the British state.

King Charles III welcomed Trump to Windsor Castle with a royal spectacle featuring gun salutes, mounted horses, and bagpipes.

The pair laughed and joked as Trump inspected troops at the castle west of London, in an elaborate welcome which played into the mercurial US leader's love of pageantry.

Around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military -- some in red tunics and gold-plumed helmets -- feted Trump during a ceremonial guard of honour that British officials called the largest for a state visit in living memory.

'Greatest Honour'

The president and Charles ended the day with a white-tie state banquet, attended by 160 guests including senior royals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and golfer Nick Faldo.

On the menu: Watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, chicken wrapped in courgettes, and vanilla ice cream bombe with raspberry sorbet.

The playlist included Trump favourites such as Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot and a James Bond medley.

Before the dinner, Trump told guests the state visit was "truly one of the highest honours of my life," describing the UK and US as "two notes in one chord ... each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together."

In his speech, the king praised Trump's "personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most intractable conflicts".

But he stressed too the environmental obligations leaders had to "our children, grandchildren, and those who come after them".

First Lady Melania Trump remained in Windsor on Thursday morning, where she was due to view Queen Mary's Dolls' House with Queen Camilla.

Her husband is being kept far away from the British public, among whom polls indicate Trump remains unpopular, with the entire trip happening behind closed doors.

An estimated 5,000 people marched through central London on Wednesday, waving Palestinian flags and displaying banners with slogans including "Migrants welcome, Trump not welcome".

