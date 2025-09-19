From Melania's Hat To Epstein's Ghost: Takeaways From Trump's UK Visit

Pomp and politics, warm words, tech deals and a sumptuous state banquet. Britain pulled out all the stops to welcome US President Donald Trump.

Here are five things to take away from the president's historic second state visit.

- Protest-free zone -

Trump critics drummed, chanted and waved their banners in protest at his visit in both London and Windsor.

Around 5,000 people took part in the London demonstration while Trump was being given the red carpet treatment in Windsor Castle, 35 kilometres (22 miles) away.

There was little chance of the president noticing though as he revelled in pomp and pageantry behind the castle's impregnable ramparts, before flying by helicopter to Chequers, the country residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The entire visit was meticulously choreographed to exclude any public-facing events that could have caused embarrassment.

- 'Remarkable son' -

King Charles III paid tribute at Wednesday evening's banquet to what he called Trump's "personal commitment" to seeking peace in the world.

In return Trump lavished praise on his hosts, calling the visit "one of the highest honours of my life".

Trump's mother famously grew up in Scotland and the president has long held a love of the UK.

The president hailed Charles for raising his "remarkable son", heir to the throne Prince William, who Trump predicted would be "an unbelievable success in future".

Turning to William's wife Catherine, Trump declared her "so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful".

The Princess of Wales -- who he reportedly chatted to for most of the dinner -- is currently recovering following treatment for cancer.

- Melania's hat -

The purple statement hat First Lady Melania Trump wore for her arrival in Windsor had everyone talking.

The brim of the hat was so wide it obscured her eyes from view, sparking comparisons with the white and navy millinery she chose for her husband's inauguration.

What did it mean? Fashionistas and the public weighed in on the airwaves and social media, but ultimately failed to make much sense of it all.

Theories included Melania not wanting to overshadow her husband, a desire to appear mysterious, or just a preference for big hats.

- Ghost of Epstein -

The spectre of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein loomed uncomfortably over the visit in more ways than one.

Shortly before the president touched down in Britain, protesters from the campaign group Led by Donkeys projected images of Trump and Epstein onto one of the castle towers.

The shots included the president's mugshot, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines and footage of the two men dancing together.

Local police arrested four men "on suspicion of malicious communications" who were bailed pending further inquiries.

Trump has struggled to shake off stories about his ties to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before his trial for sexual exploitation.

Others have also been caught in the net, including the UK's former ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, whose close ties to Epstein came under the spotlight last week.

Starmer was forced to sack the Labour Party grandee just days before the visit, exposing the premier to heavy criticism for appointing him in the first place.

- Pomp, not controversy -

Despite his reputation for unpredictability when dealing with foreign leaders, Trump was reportedly keen for this visit to be more about pomp than controversy.

Sources said the president understood that Starmer was under political pressure at home due to a string of missteps and did not want to make trouble for him.

At a news conference to wrap up the visit, he acknowledged differences over Starmer's pledge to recognise a Palestinian state, but noticeably held back on a number of questions where there could have been disagreements with Starmer.

The lack of friction allowed the premier to trumpet a huge tech deal inked by the pair as the "biggest investment package of its kind in British history".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)