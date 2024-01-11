Trump's Republican Critic Chris Christie Drops Out Of White House Race

Chris Christie is a former governor of New Jersey.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination on Friday, depriving the contest of its most vocal critic by far of scandal-plagued front-runner Donald Trump.

"It's clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States," Christie told supporters at an event in Windham, New Hampshire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)