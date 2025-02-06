Trump's Remarks Are "Declaration Of Intent To Occupy" Gaza, Says Hamas

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Thursday warned that US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian group also called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront the displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza, Qassem said in a statement.

Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on the shock plan he first announced on Tuesday and on his proposal to resettle two million Palestinians elsewhere in the Middle East.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Hamas's spokesman condemned Trump's statements as "absolutely unacceptable".

"Gaza is for its people and they will not leave," Qassem said.

"We call for the convening of an emergency Arab summit to confront the displacement project," he added.

"Trump's remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory.

"We do not need any country to run the Gaza Strip and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another.

"We call on the Arab peoples and international organisations to take strong action to reject the Trump project."

