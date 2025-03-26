Trump's National Security Advisor Takes Responsibility For Yemen Chat Leak

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Tuesday claimed "full responsibility" for mistakenly adding a journalist to a group chat in which top American officials discussed impending strikes in Yemen.

"I take full responsibility. I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated," Waltz told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in his first interview on the security breach, adding that he does not personally know Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist who was added to the chat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)