Trump's Lawyer Tells Porn Star To 'Cease And Desist' After Interview

Fox reported Michael Cohen's attorney demanded in the letter sent late Sunday after the interview was broadcast that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, apologise for implying in the interview that Trump was behind a threat she said a stranger made against her in 2011 if she did not "leave Trump alone."
Cohen also demanded Daniels, an actress, dancer, and producer, refrain from making "false and defamatory statements" about Cohen in the future.
Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating that Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship between them.
