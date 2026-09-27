Trump's Former Lawyer Alina Habba, 42, Marries 29-Year-Old Turkish Billionaire In Star-Studded Wedding

Alina Habba, the former acting US attorney for New Jersey and one-time personal lawyer to US President Donald Trump, married Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon in a lavish ceremony at New York City's Waldorf Astoria. Habba, 42, and Mildon, 29, tied the knot on Saturday in a star-studded celebration at the luxury Manhattan hotel. Mildon is the CEO of Miller Holding, a Turkish conglomerate founded by his grandfather in 1967, with interests including energy, construction and mining.

The wedding reception was held in the hotel's fourth-floor ballroom, which was transformed for the occasion with elaborate floral arrangements. The space was decorated with pink and white cherry blossoms and hundreds of red roses. One event planner estimated that the ballroom rental, flowers and music alone could cost around $1 million, New York Post reported. That figure does not include guest rooms or the use of additional spaces at the hotel.

The couple reportedly organised the wedding in just three months. According to The Post, they had hoped to hold the celebration at the Plaza Hotel but were unable to do so because it was already booked. They subsequently brought in two prominent wedding planners from Palm Beach to help organise the event.

The guest list included several high-profile figures from Trump's administration. Margo Martin, a special assistant and communications adviser to Trump, was among the early arrivals, while FBI Director Kash Patel and US Attorney General Todd Blanche were also seen at the celebration. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was another notable guest.

Trump did not attend the wedding. He was in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday for a college football game.

Habba's two children, Chloe and Luke, whom she shares with her first husband, attorney Matthew Eyet, were also seen arriving at the hotel ahead of the reception.

Habba and Mildon's relationship first became public earlier this year. The pair were reportedly introduced through a mutual friend and were first seen together at a Kennedy Center event in Washington. They were later spotted together at a private club in the capital on July 4.

The couple's engagement attracted attention last week after Habba was photographed wearing a large diamond ring reportedly estimated at more than 23 carats. She was also seen carrying a pink ostrich Hermes Birkin reportedly worth around $30,000.

Mildon comes from a prominent Turkish business family and has reportedly developed connections with political leaders in countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela through his business interests. His family has also been reported to have ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mildon reportedly confirmed the marriage to Türkiye. Today and said their relationship had no political purpose, explaining that the couple had been introduced by a mutual friend.

The wedding comes after Habba's high-profile legal and political career. She previously served as Trump's personal lawyer before becoming acting US attorney for New Jersey. She left that role last December.

Habba was previously married to Eyet, the father of her two children, before their divorce in 2019. She later married parking-lot businessman Gregg Reuben, though the couple subsequently divorced. Mildon also divorced in 2024.