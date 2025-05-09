Video: Ex-Trump Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses Live On Air

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Camryn Kinsey fainted live on Fox News while criticising Joe Biden. The incident occurred during a segment led by host Jonathan Hunt. Crew members responded quickly to assist Ms Kinsey after she collapsed.

Camryn Kinsey, a former Donald Trump administration official, fainted on live television on Thursday (May 8) while appearing on Fox News. Ms Kinsey was speaking against former president Joe Biden and his aide Kamala Harris when she abruptly fell during the live broadcast.

"This is what they have to do, they have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign, they had a failed presidency. They put her as the border czar. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. It's not about uh ideology," Ms Kinsey said as she became lightheaded.

Host Jonathan Hunt reacted with surprise as crew members ran out to help. "Oh my goodness, we're just going to get some help here for Camryn," Mr Hunt said.

Clearly flustered, Mr Hunt attempted to continue the segment by involving another commentator, but at the end, decided to go for a commercial break. After returning to air, Mr Hunt provided an update on Ms Kinsey's health.

"Camryn is up and moving, we have paramedics checking her out now. We will keep you updated and of course we wish Camryn all the best," Mr Hunt said.

Fox News panelist Camryn Kinsey suffers medical episode live on air, host Jonathan Hunt tries to carry on with the segment before going to a commercial. pic.twitter.com/wpBZoxAI2s — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 9, 2025

As of the last update, neither Ms Kinsey nor Fox had revealed the cause of her fall. However, the network did reiterate that she was doing well.

"After 'Fox News @ Night' guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared," a Fox News spokesperson told USA Today.

"We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery."

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, a section of social media users expressed concern while others called out the host and network for not rushing to her aid.

"Camryn Kinsey just collapsed on live tv tonight on Fox News tonight. That was crazy." "Many people are praying for you Camryn, including me. We hope you're ok. I witnessed your medical event live. That was hard to watch."

A third commented: "The other presenter didn't even get up to help her, camera was rolling, it's all about the show. America has lost its empathy completely and that's why we have a cheap show host as a president."

Ms Kinsey served as the external relations director in the White House presidential personnel office under President Donald Trump. Serving for six months during Trump's first term, she went on to work as a White House correspondent and reporter at One America News Network, a far-right political news channel.