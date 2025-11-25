Trump's DOGE Slams "Fake" Reports Of Shutting Down, Says "Will Be Back In Few Days"

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), once led by billionaire Elon Musk, is well and truly functional and will return with its regular updates soon, it said on Monday.

In a post on X, DOGE dismissed reports that it had been shut down and called them "fake news".

Tagging Reuters, which earlier reported that the department had disbanded after eight months, DOGE wrote: "As usual, this is fake news from Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernise the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse."

In the past week alone, DOGE terminated 78 contracts, saving taxpayers $335 million, and promised to resume its standard Friday update soon, it added.

Earlier this month, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters DOGE "doesn't exist."

Launched under President Donald Trump to streamline government operations and cut unnecessary spending, DOGE was initially headed by tech tycoon Elon Musk. Since Musk stepped down eight months ago, the department has lacked a clearly designated head, leaving its structure and day-to-day operations unclear.

Despite that, DOGE says it continues to work with other government agencies to upgrade technology and software.

"USDS is still partnering with agencies to modernise federal technology and software to maximise governmental efficiency and productivity," the department said in a post, which was shared by Amy Gleason, the acting head of DOGE, according to CNN.

According to DOGE's online tracker, the department has saved an estimated $214 billion as of October 4 through measures, including asset sales, contract and lease cancellations or renegotiations, stopping fraudulent or improper payments, cancelling grants, and reducing the workforce. Experts and analysts have previously questioned the accuracy of these reported savings.

Several former DOGE staff have moved to other government roles.

Zachary Terrell, who, during his time at the department, accessed sensitive health‑system data, is now the Chief Technology Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Jeremy Lewin, a DOGE associate who helped dismantle USAID under Musk's cost‑cutting agenda, has now become the Acting Under Secretary of State for Foreign Assistance, and Rachel Riley, another former DOGE member who worked on health‑system data access, is now the Acting Chief of the Office of Naval Research.