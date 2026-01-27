"Trump's America" Trends On X As Users Compare ICE Raids To Nazi Germany

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up raids and detentions across Minneapolis. At least two people have been shot dead by the American security, while demonstrations against what the people called the authorities' excesses continue in the city.

Another six immigrants died this month in federal immigration detention, according to Reuters.

Videos and eyewitness accounts of officers detaining migrants circulated widely online.

As images from the raids spread, the hashtag "Trump's America" began trending on the social media platform X, with users drawing parallels between ICE actions and Nazi Germany. They say the Trump administration has, at times, used symbols, images, and language commonly associated with far-right groups.

A social media post trending on X compared the current administration to historical authoritarian regimes, with the caption "Trump's America > Nazi Germany", which means some people think that current actions by the Trump government are worse than what happened in Nazi Germany.

Over the weekend, a US government department shared a post on social media featuring images of the founding fathers and scenes of war, along with the message, "One Homeland. One People. One Heritage. Remember who you are, American."

The post quickly drew criticism because the wording closely resembles a famous Nazi-era slogan used in Germany by Adolf Hitler, "Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Führer," which means "One People, One Empire, One Leader."

One post circulating widely on X compares Nazi Germany's secret police, the Gestapo, in 1938 with US ICE today. The post features a split image - on one side, Gestapo officers from 1938 are shown arresting people at gunpoint; on the other, ICE officers are depicted detaining migrants and clicking selfies on their phones.

This post shows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with a slogan displayed on its podium: "One of ours, all of yours." The user commented, "This slogan was used as a threat against those who wanted to fight Nazi repression. Trump and his supporters no longer hide it."

“One of ours, all of yours”



This slogan was used as a threat against those who wanted to fight nazi repression. Trump and his supporters no longer hide it. pic.twitter.com/QALmWeeSNp — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) January 15, 2026

The Trump administration responded to criticism about its social media posts. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed these claims, saying, "The mainstream media has become a meme of their own. This line of attack is boring and tired. Get a grip."

The DHS recently shared an image showing a horse rider with a B-2 bomber flying overhead, with the words, "We'll have our home again."

People on X noticed that this phrase was almost identical to the lyrics of a song by a far-right group called the Mannerbund, connected to Germany's ethno-nationalist Volkisch movement. The original lyrics go, "Oh by God, we'll have our home again."

Regarding these lyrics, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the post was meant to refer to illegal immigration, describing it as "20-plus million illegal aliens invading the country." Calling the claims "absurd," she said, "I don't know where you guys are getting this stuff."