Trump-Vance Claims Debunked: Woman Accused Of Eating Cat Is A US Citizen, Not A Haitian Immigrant

Authorities in Springfield, Ohio, have found no evidence to support claims circulating on social media about Haitian immigrants abducting and consuming pets. Despite the lack of credible reports, the false information has been widely shared and amplified by public figures, including former President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance. Mr Vance had previously made statements about Haitian immigrants causing disruptions in Springfield and recently claimed that there were reports of pets being taken and eaten by people ''who shouldn't be in the country''.

During a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump also reiterated the above claims. Despite city officials denying the allegations, Trump insisted that he had seen people making these claims on television. Officials have confirmed that these claims are unfounded and lack any credible evidence.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs — the people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating — they're eating the pets of the people that live there and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame," Trump said.

Where did the pet-eating claim come from?

A video recently went viral that claimed a Haitian immigrant in Springfield killed and ate a pet cat. An investigation by The Springfield News-Sun suggests that the claim may have started with a viral post in a local Facebook group, which was then amplified by others, including high-profile figures. However, the case pertains to an incident in Canton, Ohio, about 170 miles (273km) away from Springfield.

On August 16, a woman in Ohio was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly killing a cat by stomping on it and then consuming it in front of multiple witnesses. According to a police report, officers allege that Allexis Ferrell "smashed the cat's head with her foot and then began to eat the cat." The Canton Police Department also released bodycam footage of the 27-year-old being arrested. Rumours soon started swirling on social media that she was an immigrant. The case also became a part of online presidential campaign chatter.

However, this incident in Canton is entirely unrelated to the false claims circulating about Haitian immigrants in Springfield. As per reports, Ferrell is not a Haitian immigrant, but an American citizen. She was born in Ohio and graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 2015. She was charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, animal cruelty, and disorderly conduct.

Another Misleading claim

A photo of a Black man holding a goose has also been misused on social media to falsely claim that Haitian immigrants are eating geese in Springfield. However, the man who took the photo has come forward to set the record straight.

He confirmed that he took the photo on July 28 in Columbus and posted it on Reddit because it was an unusual sight. CBS News has verified the location of the photo and confirmed that it is not related to the false claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield.

In addition to Trump and Vance, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has also shared memes referencing the false claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield. However, the Canton Police debunked the claims and told BBC "We have not dealt with any complaints of Haitian immigrants at all."

Springfield City also issued a statement saying there have been "no credible reports" of pets being harmed by the Haitian community.

In a statement on Tuesday, a Springfield police spokesperson said, "In response to recent rumours alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."