Suspicious Packages Found In New York's Trump Tower

The 58-storey Trump Tower in New York is owned by Donald Trump and the Trump Organization

Several suspicious packages have been found at the Trump Tower in Manhattan that were being probed, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The investigation is on-going and so far nothing dangerous has been found since their discovery on Friday, NYPD public information officer Sergeant Vincent Marchese told Xinhua news agency.

An all-clear was issued at the US President Donald Trump's namesake skyscraper about 7 pm, not long after a custodian first told officers about two unattended devices in the lobby.

Two additional devices were found during a broader search, and an NYPD bomb squad was called to investigate the scene, NBC reported.

The situation at Trump Tower (725 5th Ave, #Manhattan) has been assessed. There is no danger at this time. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2018

Earlier reports said at least three suspicious packages were found at three different locations outside the Trump Tower as well.

It was not clear exactly what the items were or where they came from.

