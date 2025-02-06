Trump To Impose Sanctions On World Court For Targeting US, Its Allies

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to sanction the International Criminal Court for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies, said the official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)