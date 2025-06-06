Trump Terminates Protected Status Of Nepalese Migrants

The Trump administration has moved to end deportation protections the United States granted to thousands of Nepalese people after a 2015 earthquake devastated the country, according to a government notice posted on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in the notice that the administration is terminating temporary protected status for Nepal after a review found the country has largely recovered from the disaster.

"There are notable improvements in environmental disaster preparedness and response capacity, as well as substantial reconstruction from the earthquake's destruction such that there is no longer a disruption of living conditions and Nepal is able to handle adequately the return of its nationals," the notice said.

The department estimates there are around 12,700 Nepalese with the status, which provides deportation relief and work permits to people already in the U.S. if their home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. Of those, approximately 5,500 have lawful permanent residence in the US.

The notice said the revocation will take effect 60 days from Friday, giving the approximately 7,000 Nepalese migrants with temporary protected status who aren't permanent residents until August 5, 2025, to leave the country or change their immigration status. After that date, they could face deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Nepalese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Donald Trump, who returned to the presidency in January, has pledged to deport record numbers of migrants in the United States illegally and has moved to strip certain migrants of temporary legal protections, expanding the pool of possible deportees.

During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump's administration tried to end most enrollment in the temporary protected status program, but was stymied by federal courts.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court let the Trump administration end temporary protected status that was granted to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. by his predecessor Joe Biden. Trump has also sought to end the status for Haitians, Afghans and others.

