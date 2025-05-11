Advertisement

Trump "Starting To Doubt" Ukraine Will Reach Ceasefire Deal With Russia

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "starting to doubt" that Ukraine will reach a ceasefire deal with Russia, and he urged Ukraine to meet with Russian officials in Turkey on Thursday to negotiate.

"I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH."

Truth said that meeting would mean the two parties as well as European leaders and the US would then be "able to determine whether or not a deal is possible."

