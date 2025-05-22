Trump Stages Another Oval Office Ambush, Lecturing Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa came to the White House looking to persuade President Donald Trump to stop floating the conspiracy theory that there's a genocide against White people in South Africa. Instead, the man who'd helped negotiate the end of apartheid walked into a trap.

Ramaphosa had sought the meeting with Trump in a bid to build a relationship with the president and boost trade. He brought two White South African professional golfers and the country's White agriculture minister plus a book on the sport to present to the US leader. "If there was Afrikaner farmer genocide I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here," he said.

That was the cue.

Trump asked that the lights be dimmed and teed up a video that purported to back up his claims that White farmers are being targeted. Among its images was leftist South African opposition leader Julius Malema chanting "kill the Boer," which means farmer in Afrikaans.

"Each one of those white things you see is a cross, and there's approximately a thousand of them," Trump said, as the video showed a field of white crosses representing White farmer deaths. "You're taking people's land away from them and those people in many cases are being executed."