Trump Says US Needs Greenland For International Security

The United States needs Greenland for international security peace, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that there were Chinese and Russian ships in the area that Washington could not leave to Denmark or anyone else to "take care of."

"We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"If you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place ... we're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation," he added.

