Danish King Heads To Greenland In A Show Of Unity Amid Trump's Threats

Amid Donald Trump's assertion about making Greenland a part of the United States, Denmark's King Frederik has planned a one day visit to the arctic island to underscore his country's unity. The visit, originally planned for Monday has now been pushed back to Tuesday due to stormy weather closing down the airport in Greenland.

Despite strained ties between Greenland and its former administrator Denmark, the king has remain popular among the people. The King shall be arriving alongside Greenland's PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who was in Copenhagen for an official visit amid pressure from Washington.

King Frederik, who ascended the throne last year, serves as Denmark's symbolic head of state but does not hold formal political powers. However, his visit is aimed at showing Washington the unity among the people of both nations and also of Denmark's historical ties to its colony.

As recently as December - a month before Donald Trump took office for a second term - Greenland's them prime minister had accused Denmark of a historical "genocide" and had stepped up efforts to push for Independence from the European monarchy. But then came Trump and his determined efforts in annexing the arctic country.

A leadership change saw Prime Minister Nielsen take over this month, who, along with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, affirmed their alliance at a joint press conference in Copenhagen.

The Danish royal family still makes annual visits to Greenland, with King Frederik even spending as much as four months for an expedition.

Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953, when it officially became a part of Denmark. Over the years a call of independence grew stronger and the island is now a self-governing territory of Denmark. It also secured the right to claim independence through a vote in 2009.

