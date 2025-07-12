'Titanic' Iceberg Drifts Dangerously Close To Tiny Greenland Village

An iceberg of "titanic proportions" has drifted dangerously close to a small village in Greenland, threatening the houses of the residents. According to a report in the New York Post, the iceberg has been on a collision course with Innaarsuit, prompting the authorities to issue a warning.

Located on a small island in western Greenland, Innaarsuit's local economy revolves primarily around fishing. However, if the iceberg was to make contact, it could cause serious damage to the region. The impact of pieces of plummeting permafrost would create massive waves, which could sweep ashore.

The government representatives have advised the residents not to get too close to the iceberg when sailing to and from the island.

"Emergency services encourage families not to go in a group towards the store, while at the same time asking people with walking difficulties to be extra careful when walking towards the store," they said.

Usually, large icebergs move within a few days but according to locals, the freakishly large frozen mass has been stationary for around a week, which is the main source of worry.

"Because of this, the [local municipality] issued the official warning for the iceberg and we are temporarily closing the local fish factory where I work as well as the small shop," said Dennis Lehtonen.

This is not the first instance when a massive iceberg has threatened Innaarsuit. In 2018, an iceberg so big that it could be seen from space came perilously close to the island before floating away.

📍Innaarsuit, North Greenland:

July 9, 2025.



A massive iceberg is drifting close to the harbor near the Royal Greenland fish factory.



Authorities urge caution:

– Avoid walking in large groups to the local store

– Vulnerable residents should be extra… pic.twitter.com/PdZV4efPqD — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) July 10, 2025

Also Read | Forest Officer Shares Drone Footage Of Leopard Swimming Across River: "Released After Rescue"

Last month, a rare black iceberg was spotted off the coast of Labrador, Canada, leading to intense social media chatter regarding its origin and history. While most icebergs appear white due to tiny trapped pockets of air that scatter all wavelengths of light, some appear black or greyish due to dirt and other dark material that becomes bound up in the ice.

As per glaciologist Lev Tarasov of Memorial University in Canada, one working theory is that the black berg was once part of a larger glacier that broke off and fell into the ocean.