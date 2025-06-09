Trump Says He Would Support Arrest Of California Governor Newsom

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that he would support an arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom amid pro-immigration protests in the state, which prompted the president to deploy the National Guard.

On Saturday, Tom Homan, the administration's border czar, threatened to arrest anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement efforts in the state, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Newsom responded during an NBC News interview by challenging Homan to "just get it over with" and move ahead with the arrest.

Asked on Monday about Newsom daring Homan to arrest him, Trump said, "I would."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)