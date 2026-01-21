'Want Immediate Negotiations To Purchase Greenland': Trump In Davos

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for immediate negotiations toward a deal to acquire Greenland, adding that he would not use force in his campaign for the northern island.

"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," he told world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump said only the US was capable of securing Greenland, and the urgent need for negotiations had nothing to do with rare earths.

