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Trump Says EU To Pay "Very Big Price" For Google Fine, Threatens Tariffs

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the bloc "will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about" and said a "substantial tariff" would be imposed "at the earliest possible moment".

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Trump Says EU To Pay "Very Big Price" For Google Fine, Threatens Tariffs
Trump said the bloc "will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct"

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to hit the European Union with tariffs and a formal trade investigation over Brussels' latest antitrust penalty against Google.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the bloc "will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct, which I have consistently warned them about" and said a "substantial tariff" would be imposed "at the earliest possible moment".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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