Advertisement

Trump Raises Stakes, Imposes 50% Tariff On Steel Coming To US From Canada

Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Raises Stakes, Imposes 50% Tariff On Steel Coming To US From Canada
Washington:

Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminum products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50%, in response to the province of Ontario placing a 25% tariff on electricity coming into US.

Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning.

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Donald Trump wrote.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada."

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Canada Tariffs, Trump Canada Tariffs News, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now