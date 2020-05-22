Trump Orders Us Flags To Fly At Half-Staff To Honour COVID-19 Victims

Monday marks the US Memorial Day holiday, observed in remembrance of those who have died in service.

Flags on all Federal Buildings, National Monuments will fly at half-staff over the next 3 days

Washington:

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he would order US flags lowered to half-staff for three days in honor of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," Trump said.

"On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation," he added.

