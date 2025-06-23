Trump Got Iran's "Sleeper Cell" Threat At G7, Then Ordered Strikes: Report

In the days leading up to the US' surprise military strike on Tehran's three nuclear sites, Iran warned it would activate sleeper cell attacks on American soil if the operation went ahead, according to a report by NBC News.

The threat was reportedly delivered directly to President Donald Trump through an intermediary during the G7 summit in Canada last week. Trump, who left the summit early on June 16 citing "operational security," said at the time that he preferred to be "on the scene" in Washington as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated, as per CNN.

Two US officials and a source familiar with the situation told NBC that Iran's private message warned of possible terror attacks inside the US, executed by dormant sleeper cells if the US proceeded with the strike.

On Saturday night, Trump gave the green light for strikes on Iran's nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, later describing the mission as "a spectacular military success."

Sleeper cells are understood to be covert operatives who remain inactive until they receive orders to carry out terror attacks or sabotage. US officials have not confirmed whether any specific threats have materialised following the operation.

Trump earlier vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to American officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel was now "close" to eliminating Iran's nuclear capabilities.

As tensions remain high, a new bulletin from the National Terrorism Advisory System warns of a "heightened threat environment in the United States." The bulletin cites the increased risk of low-level cyberattacks by pro-Iranian hacktivists and potential cyber operations by Iranian state actors. The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, the bulletin warns, could spur violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators.

"The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes.



