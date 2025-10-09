Advertisement

With Gaza Truce Deal In Place, Trump Expected To Visit Jerusalem On Sunday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office said that an event at his residence in Jersusalem was cancelled in light of the upcoming visit of Trump.

During his visit to Israel, Trump might also address the Knesset.
US President Donald Trump is expected in Jerusalem on Sunday, the office of Israel's president said, after the US leader announced Israel and Hamas had agreed to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

An event scheduled for Sunday at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem was cancelled "in light of the expected release of the hostages, and... the upcoming visit of President of the United States Donald J Trump to Israel," the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decision was made due to anticipated security closures in Jerusalem surrounding the visit and the historic developments unfolding in the coming days."

