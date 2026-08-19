Trump Aide Natalie Harp Once Rode In Car Trunk To Attend His Court Appearance: Report

US President Donald Trump's unusually close relationship with aide Natalie Harp is facing scrutiny after a Democratic senator questioned why she was among the small group of people who accompanied him during the plane swap in Turkey.

Amidst the growing questions over just how much access Harp has to the president and why she is frequently present in situations normally limited to senior officials and security personnel, CNN reported that Harp once travelled in the trunk of an SUV just to make it to Trump's court appearance.

When Harp Hopped Into The Trunk Of An SUV

In October 2023, Trump was preparing to leave his Trump Tower residence for a New York City courthouse, where he was due to face another round of legal proceedings. But there was no room for Harp in the motorcade.

According to two people familiar with the incident, Harp got into a heated argument with staffers in the lobby, insisting that Trump had personally asked her to accompany him.

When she was still denied a seat, she climbed into the trunk of an SUV, according to the sources and a photograph obtained by CNN.

'100% Committed And Loyal'

Harp has become one of the people closest to Trump and acts as a link between him and his political allies.

She passes messages to the president, arranges meetings, collects material from his supporters and political allies and prepares posts for Truth Social.

One White House adviser told CNN, "[Trump] likes the attention and the fact that she is 100% committed and loyal. She doesn't second guess, doesn't question."

Trump himself has praised her speed and efficiency after asking her to find or print something for him and said, "Natalie is so fast."

However, according to the report, some Trump advisers have wanted to speak privately with the president, only to discover Harp already sitting in on the meeting.

Another source told the publication that Harp is "territorial" about Trump and has told people that she reports only to him, a stance that has reportedly irritated staff members who operate within the White House chain of command.

One person familiar with the relationship described it as a "father-daughter" relationship.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, has publicly questioned her unwavering support for Trump and described their relationship as "very unhealthy".

Who Is Natalie Harp?

Harp, who was born in California, graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012 and later earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

She first attracted wider attention in 2019 after publicly discussing her battle with Stage 2 bone cancer. Harp said she had struggled to get the treatment she needed and credited Trump's policies with helping her survive.

Trump took notice of her story and invited her to appear at political events. She later spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference and the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she delivered an emotional endorsement of the president.

She said that she would not be alive without Trump's help during her convention speech.

Harp eventually joined Trump's 2020 campaign. Following the election, she became an anchor at One America News Network before returning to Trump's political operation and joining his 2024 campaign.

She has been dubbed the "human printer" because she routinely prints out news reports, social media posts and other information for the president.

She also monitors posts from Trump's supporters and allies and brings material to his attention. If Trump likes something, Harp can help turn it into a post on his social media account.

That access has made her a powerful presence around the president despite not holding the same formal position as many senior White House officials.