Trump Administration Launches App To Allow Immigrants In US To "Self Deport"

The Trump administration rolled out a new app on Monday that will allow immigrants in the United States illegally to "self deport" rather than face possible arrest and detention, building on President Donald Trump's deportation push.

The US Customs and Border Protection app, called CBP Home, will offer an option for someone to signal their "intent to depart," the agency said.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. "If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return."

Trump, a Republican, has vowed to deport record numbers of migrants in the US illegally. Trump's initial deportation numbers lagged the monthly average in fiscal year 2024 under Democrat Joe Biden, although Biden's deportations included many recent border crossers.

The Trump administration has taken other steps that could pressure immigrants in the United States illegally to leave.

A Trump administration regulation set to take effect April 11 would require people lacking legal status to register with the federal government or face fines or jail time.

CBP Home replaces an app known as CBP One that was launched under Biden. The Biden-era app included a feature that allowed some one million migrants in Mexico to schedule an appointment to request entry at a legal border crossing.

Republicans criticized the Biden program, saying it facilitated mass migration to the United States and did not adequately vet migrants.

Trump shut down CBP One hours after taking office, leaving migrants with pending appointments stranded and unsure of next steps.

