Trade Wars Become The Biggest Confidence Killer for World Economy: China

US President Donald Trump threatens imposing further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices.

World | | Updated: July 18, 2018 17:09 IST
United States and China have imposed massive on each other's imports. (Reuters)

Beijing: 

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. trade war has become the biggest "confidence killer" for the global economy, and that the whole world would fight back if the United States continued to impose tariffs.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing that the United States is fabricating all kinds of justifications, including that of national security.

The United States and China have imposed tariffs on $34 billion of each other's imports. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices and high-technology industrial subsidy plans.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

