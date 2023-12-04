Tourist Dies After Leaping 764 Feet From One Of World's Highest Bungee Jump In China

The man attempted the jump from the Macau Tower.

A Japanese tourist died after jumping from one of the tallest bungee jump platforms in the world in China. The tourist died just a few hours later after becoming unconscious. The 56-year-old took the 764-foot plunge from the Macau Tower in the Municipality of Macau on Sunday which resulted in shortness of breath.

He was taken to the Conde S. Januario Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead. An investigation into the matter is underway.

On their website, Skypark by AJ Hackett, the company that runs the bungee jump and other attractions at Macau Tower, advises customers to let their staff know about any medical concerns they may have before participating in any of their activities. Heart issues, hypertension, diabetes, and prior surgical procedures are among them.

One round at Skypark by AJ Hackett, which operates the bungee jump at the facility, costs around Rs 25,000. The company performs bungee jumps in Australia, Singapore, and France as well.

According to its website, it has successfully completed four million jumps over the course of more than 30 years and takes great satisfaction in its "perfect safety record."

The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge Bungee, located in China, is the tallest platform in the world, surpassing the Macau Tower's height.

In 2019, a man fell to the ground after his harness snapped during a 330 feet bungee jump in Poland. The fall left the 39-year-old with spinal injuries. The accident occurred at a theme park in Gdynia. Distressing footage of the incident captured the moment the man's bungee rope snapped, sending him hurtling to the ground after he jumped from a platform.