Top Australian DJ Dies 'Trying To Help Friend' In Accident On Bali Holiday

Australian DJ Adam Neat's official Facebook page has over 900,000 followers.

Popular Australian DJ Adam Neat has died on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali after reportedly crashing through a glass door while trying to help an injured friend.

"It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday," according to a post on his official Facebook page, which has more than 900,000 followers.

Neat, who performed as Adam Sky, was based in Singapore and was regularly ranked in the top three Asia-based DJs, according to his website.

National broadcaster ABC said Neat, 42, was believed to have severed an artery in his arm when he crashed through a glass door as he rushed to help a female friend who fell from a balcony at the resort where they were staying.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.