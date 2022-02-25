'To De-Nazify Ukraine': Russian Minister On Why Putin Decided To Invade

Ukraine crisis: Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow wants to "free Ukraine from oppression", as Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin's attack.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

