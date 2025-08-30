How Ukraine Destroyed 2 Russian Bridges Using A Pair Of Cheap Drones

Ukraine says it pulled off a major strike inside Russia using nothing more than a pair of cheap drones and sharp intelligence. Two bridges in Russia's Belgorod region, critical for Moscow's resupply routes, were destroyed after Ukrainian forces discovered they were being used to stockpile explosives.

According to Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the discovery came after unusual movements were spotted around one of the bridges near the Kharkiv border. Speaking to CNN, a brigade representative explained: "It became clear that something was going on there. We couldn't fly a regular reconnaissance drone under the bridge because the signal would simply disappear, so we flew in with a first-person-view drone equipped with fiber optics."

What they found was a jackpot: a massive pile of anti-tank mines and ammunition hidden beneath the bridge. "We saw the mines, and we struck," the brigade representative said. Video shows the drone flying directly into the stash, triggering a massive explosion. CNN verified the location of the strike in Russia's Belgorod region.

The soldiers didn't stop there. After the first blast, they scouted a second bridge. "After that, we decided to check the other bridge. We found it was also mined and we struck," the representative added. "(We) saw an opportunity and took it."

The operation was done at a bargain. Each drone used in the strikes cost just $600-$725, according to the brigade. As the representative noted, what would normally require expensive guided munitions or missile systems was achieved with simple first-person-view drones.

Ukraine has previously used HIMARS launchers to take down bridges, but those are pricey: Germany paid $30 million for just three systems last year, with each missile costing tens of thousands of dollars. By contrast, this latest mission was cheap and effective.

In a similar fashion, Kyiv's forces used small drones to damage or destroy dozens of Russian aircraft by sneaking them close to airfields in trucks in June.

While Russian forces push slowly forward on the frontlines and Russian President Vladimir Putin resists ceasefire talks, Ukraine continues to strike back.

